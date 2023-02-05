Doses of Love - Event Details

Doses of Love

Friday, February 10, 2023, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans,



Struggling to find a gift for your special loved one? Campus Center and the Pre-Pharmacy Club has your back! Come down to Campus Center Plaza to build your own valentine gift for that special someone. This DIY crafting event will be from 5:00pm-7:00pm.



RSVPs are not required for this event but recommended. Visit our Instagram to sign up or see our flier with QR code attached.



Instagram: @uhhilocampuscenter

Special Restrictions: Please note that students are required to bring a validated UH Hilo Fall 2022 student ID with the 'SP23UHHDCO' validation.

For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

