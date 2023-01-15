Be More Chill - Auditions - Event Details

Be More Chill - Auditions

Saturday, January 21, 2023, 3:00pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

Auditions for the Performing Arts Center spring musical:



Be More Chill



Music and Lyrics by Joe Iconis

Book by Joe Track

Based on the Novel by Ned Vizzini



Be More Chill, presented by the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center and Hilo Community Players, is directed by Dr. Rachel Klein, musical & vocal direction by Rachel Edwards and choreography by Nadia Schlosser.



Nominated for a Tony award for Best Original Score in 2019, Be More Chill has “easily relatable characters, clever twists and ebullient songs…from beginning to end” (NJ Arts) that captures and “perfectly balances the tragedy and hilarity of high school” (Tri City News).



Jeremy Heere is just an average teenager. That is, until he finds out about "The Squip," a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most: a date with Christine, an invite to the raddest party of the year and a chance to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. But is being the most popular guy in school worth the risk?



Be More Chill opened on Broadway in 2019.

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

Tags: