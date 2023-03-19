Tom Lee's Tomte - Event Details

Tom Lee's Tomte

Thursday, March 23, 2023, 7:30pm – 9:00pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

Tom Lee, creator and accomplished puppeteer of previous season favorites “Shank’s Mare” and “Koʻolau”, returns with another intimate shadow puppet performance. A Tomte is a Swedish gnome, a quiet and unseen caretaker who watches over the lives of humans and animals. On a cold winter night on a snow covered farm, Tomte teaches us about the importance of kindness and looking after living things.



Adapted from “The Tomten” by Astrid Lindgren and the poem by Victor Rydberg, this performance is suitable for all ages and was created using live feed video of shadow puppets filmed through an overhead video camera and projected onto a small shadow screen. Puppetry, animal sounds and scenic transitions are all performed by Tom Lee from behind the screen, with narration by storyteller Lisa Gonzales. Following the shadow portion of the piece, Tomte emerges from the screen to interact with the audience. During this portion, Tomte is presented as a kuruma ningyō (cart puppet) style figure inspired by Japanese traditions.

Special Restrictions: Tickets are reserved seating: $20 General; $15 Discount & $10 UHH/HWCC Students w/ VALID ID and youth 17 & under.

Call 808-932-7490 Tuesday - Thursday 9 -11am or order online at www.artsctr.uhh.hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

