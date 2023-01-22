Giordano Dance Chicago - Event Details

Giordano Dance Chicago

Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

Celebrate 60 years in the life of the premier jazz dance company, Giordano Dance Chicago! Since choreographer and founder Gus Giordano first formed the company in 1963, it has delighted audiences around the world with its incredible roster of dancers and breathtaking and exuberant choreography. Today the company not only remains true to its mission of preserving and promoting the Giordano Technique, but it also to innovating, redefining and expanding the definition of jazz dance and bringing it to audiences everywhere.

Special Restrictions: Tickets are reserved seating: $30 General; $20 Discount & $15 UHH/HWCC Students w/ VALID ID and youth 17 & under.

Call 808-932-7590 Tuesday - Thursday 9 -11am or order online at www.artsctr.uhh.hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

