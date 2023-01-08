Week of Welcome Informational Fair Day 2 - Event Details
Week of Welcome Informational Fair Day 2
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Want to join a club or student organization, but trying to find the right one for you? Have a question for an office, but don’t know who to talk to? Do you just want some free stuff to kick off the semester?!
If you answered yes to any of these questions, Vulcan ʻOhana Welcome Week is the event for you.
Vulcan ʻOhana Welcome Week is kicking off with our information fair that allows our new and returning students to interact with all of the amazing programs, services, departments, and organizations that we have on campus. This event will be held in person on January 9th and 10th, 2023 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM in the Campus Center Plaza.
Each day will feature a variety of departments, organizations, and programs at UH Hilo. This event will be filled with resources, and you can discover services available to you!
VOWW PRO TIP: Keep an eye out here on our Calendar for other VOWW-related events and freebie opportunities hosted by our student-led organizations.
See you there!
For more information, contact: ccsocial@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
Tags: campus center uhhsa sac fye week of welcome bomb bosp news riso Ke Kalahea URH KUHH Kanilehua HoHonu UH Hilo Events Spring 2023
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2022-2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Recognition Awards Nominations
- The 2022-2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations Sunday, February 13, 2023, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline). ...
- 2023-24 UH Common Scholarship Application Opens October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete the 2023-24 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii. ...
- 2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
- The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2023-24 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete their 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa - To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete the FAFSA by February 1, 2023. ...
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.