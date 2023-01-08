Week of Welcome Informational Fair Day 2 - Event Details

Week of Welcome Informational Fair Day 2

Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Want to join a club or student organization, but trying to find the right one for you? Have a question for an office, but don’t know who to talk to? Do you just want some free stuff to kick off the semester?!



If you answered yes to any of these questions, Vulcan ʻOhana Welcome Week is the event for you.



Vulcan ʻOhana Welcome Week is kicking off with our information fair that allows our new and returning students to interact with all of the amazing programs, services, departments, and organizations that we have on campus. This event will be held in person on January 9th and 10th, 2023 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM in the Campus Center Plaza.



Each day will feature a variety of departments, organizations, and programs at UH Hilo. This event will be filled with resources, and you can discover services available to you!



VOWW PRO TIP: Keep an eye out here on our Calendar for other VOWW-related events and freebie opportunities hosted by our student-led organizations.



See you there!

For more information, contact: ccsocial@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

Tags: