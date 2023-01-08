Ka Lama Ku Series-"Kuleana" with Pomai Longakit Batolome - Event Details
Ka Lama Ku Series-"Kuleana" with Pomai Longakit Batolome
Location: Campus Center 301
The Campus Center Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program introduces the Student Leadership Series, where we will be highlighting one Ka Lama Ku value designed to help students explore their own personal leadership. Spring 2023 Ka Lama Ku Series Theme is, "Rising to the occasion and taking action". This theme comes from the chant Kani Ka Moa Kuakahi: Welo kīhei i ke Aʻeloa" which translates to "the kīhei streams in the Aʻeloa wind." This also relates to one running swiftly through the wind.
Our first series is on Kuleana with presenter Pomaikaʻi Longakit Bartolome. Pomai was born and raised in Hilo and graduated from St. Josephʻs High School and Hawai’i Community College. She is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winner, and former Miss Hawaiʻi Island pageant Queen. Pomai is a Recording Artist, Singer, and Songwriter. She is the former host of KWXX Breakfast Lu’au and KHON2’s Hawai’i Island reports. Pomai is also the owner and operator of Dream Hawai’i Studio (a youth talent enhancement program). Besides Hosting the Mauna Kea Luʻau at the Mauna Kea Beach Resort, releasing new music, and serving as the Executive Assistant to Hawai’i County Mayor Mitch Roth; Pomai believes her greatest blessing is being a wife, and raising her children.
Pomai will share her journey as a leader in our community as she instills and motivates others toward a solution.
To attend sign up at go.hawaii.edu/R2k. Seating is limited to 10 spots. You must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend.
Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 12:00 pm-1:00 pm
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo
Campus Center meeting room 301
Lunch will be provided for registered guests
Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo student to attend
For more information, contact: sdelo@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
