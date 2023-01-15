International Speaker Series - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: 891058

International Speaker Series Thursday, January 19, 2023, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Presentation by Dr. Christopher Lauer, Professor of Philosophy at UH Hilo. References to "Western" and "Eastern Philosophy" are so common in both academic and popular discussions that one might assume these represent distinct ways of knowing the world. In reality, these categories only emerged in the eighteenth century as apologists for colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade sought to rewrite the history of philosophy. This talk will try to reckon with philosophy's diversity without falling into the artificial distinction of East and West. Part of the International Topics Speaker Series sponsored by the International Student Services program and the United Nations Association-Hawaii Island Chapter. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

