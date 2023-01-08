Journey Thru Journaling - Event Details
Journey Thru Journaling
Location: SSC W-201
A creative way to kick off the semester. Join us in designing and crafting your own journal or personal planner. All supplies will be provided.
For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (831) 242-0538
