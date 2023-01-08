Journey Thru Journaling - Event Details

Journey Thru Journaling Thursday, January 12, 2023, 1:00pm – 3:30pm Location: SSC W-201 A creative way to kick off the semester. Join us in designing and crafting your own journal or personal planner. All supplies will be provided. For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (831) 242-0538

