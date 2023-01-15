Dance, Dance, Baby - Event Details

Dance, Dance, Baby

Friday, January 20, 2023, 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Dance, Dance, Baby is a social event for students to come out and welcome the new year with some Just Dance and some fun. The main activity would be playing Just Dance, with the first half of the event being a free play where everyone can play and enjoy. More toward the end half of the event, there would be a Just Dance tournament. Whoever would like to participate in it would sign up as they sign in, and would be randomly placed into a tournament bracket.

Special Restrictions: Required to show your UH Hilo Campus ID with any one (1) of the following validations: SP23UHH-CB, SP23UHHSAC.

Students can validate their IDs at Lava Landing during the hours that they are open, Monday - Friday, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: