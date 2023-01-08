SAC Saimin Says - Event Details

SAC Saimin Says

Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Location: CC Plaza

Come pick up a free bowl of Saimin! As a nod to National Saimin Day, the Student Activities Council (SAC) will be distributing to-go bowls of Zippy's Saimin. The goal is to reconnect with students and give them a warm welcome after the holidays and winter break.

Special Restrictions: Required to show your UH Hilo Campus ID with any one (1) of the following validations: FA22UHH-CB, FA22UHHSAC.

Students can validate their IDs at Lava Landing during the hours that they are open, Monday - Friday, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: