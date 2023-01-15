Native Hawiian, Pacific Islander and Asian Scholarships - Announcement Details

Native Hawiian, Pacific Islander and Asian Scholarships Apply for an APIA (Asian & Pacific Islander American) Scholarship for 2023-2024! The APIA and AANAPISI Scholarships are open to Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander & Asian American undergraduate students. Scholarship amounts range from $2,500 one-year awards to $20,000 multi-year awards. Minimum 2.7 GPA required. Deadline to apply: January 19, 2023. For more information and to apply, go to apiascholars.org/scholarship/



For more information, contact: applicant@apiasf.org (877) 808-7032 For more information, contact: applicant@apiasf.org (877) 808-7032 Tags:

Announcements