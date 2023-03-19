Creating Your Brand - Career Fair Prep Workshop - Event Details

Creating Your Brand - Career Fair Prep Workshop Friday, March 24, 2023, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: SSC W-201 Workshop for students interested in learning about the importance of creating their professional brand while they prepare for their careers. Workshop series in preparation for UH Hilo's Spring 2023 Career Fair.



Save the Date for UH Hilo's Career Fair: April 19, 2023 Special Restrictions: Open to current UH Hilo students only. For more information, contact: stemploy@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7355 Tags:

