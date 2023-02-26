Resume Writing- Career Fair Prep Workshop - Event Details

Resume Writing- Career Fair Prep Workshop Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 9:00am – 11:00am Location: SSC W-201 Workshop for students who are interested in creating an effective resume or improving the resume they already have in preparation for UH Hilo's Spring 2023 Career Fair.



Save the Date for UH Hilo's Career Fair: April 19, 2023 Special Restrictions: Open to current UH Hilo students only. For more information, contact: stemploy@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7355 Tags:

