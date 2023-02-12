2022-2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Recognition Awards Nominations - Announcement Details

2022-2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Recognition Awards Nominations

The 2022-2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations Sunday, February 13, 2023, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline).



These recognition awards acknowledge the contributions students have made in their formal and informal leadership roles on campus and in their community during the 2022-2023 academic year.



The Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Program acknowledges student individuals and student organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of:

- Alaka‘i (Leadership)

- ‘Ike Pāpālua (Gift of Vision)

- Kuleana (Responsibility/Accountability)

- Laulima (Teamwork)

- Mālama (Caring)



Each year there may be a total of six (6) awards for individual students and a total of five (5) awards for student organizations selected. One individual student and one student organization may be awarded for each of the five Ka Lama Ku values listed above. One individual student may be awarded the “Overall Award,” in which the student has demonstrated all five (5) Ka Lama Ku values in their contributions to their campus and community.



For further information about each of the five leadership categories please visit the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Recognition Awards Page.



To nominate someone please use this online form. Students, Staff, Faculty, and RISO Advisors are all eligible to nominate individual students or student organizations and may submit more than one nomination.



All nominees MUST fit these criteria:

- Leadership service activities performed as a student enrolled at UH Hilo.

- Demonstrates networking and civic engagement skills within the university and community at large.

- Demonstrates qualities of integrity and civic virtue.

- Models mentorship or coaching as a learning opportunity for others.

- Has the ability to manage, serve and care for those they lead with Aloha.

- A student group/organization affiliated with a campus department or program, RISO, or CSO.

- Each student (including those in student groups) has to be currently Enrolled as a UH Hilo Student, a UH Hilo student that will/has graduated in Fall 2022, and have a minimum 2.5 GPA.



All winners will be contacted the week starting March 13, 2023, via email. The 2023 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Recognition Award Ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Campus Center Room 301. The time of the event is subject to change. We will release more information once we get closer to the event.



The individual(s) who nominated the winners will be invited to give a small speech about their nominee if their student nomination(s) is selected. Family and friends will also be welcome to attend.



For further information on the application process, please contact:

Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program

Campus Center Room 215

(808) 932-7796

ccsa@hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: ccsa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: