Songs, Scenes and Swirls - Event Details

Songs, Scenes and Swirls Saturday, December 10, 2022, 7:30pm – 9:30pm Location: Performing Arts Center Wrap up the Fall and ring in the holidays with a cornucopia of entertainment offerings by UH Hilo's Performing Arts students. Hawaiian music, Aerial dance, and everything in-between, will feed your appetite for entertainment -- topped off by a generous helping from our popular Jazz Orchestra. Bring the ʻohana and celebrate with us as our students share Songs, Scenes, and Swirls!



All seat $5: tickets are available online at: artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu/ or by calling the Box Office @ 808 932-7590 Tuesday-Thursday 9am - 11am. Special Restrictions: All tickets $5 For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of December 4, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements