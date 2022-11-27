Celsius x Hawai'i - Flavor Search - Announcement Details

Celsius x Hawai'i - Flavor Search Aloha Vulcans!



We are a group of marketing students conducting a research survey for our "brand extension" based on the energy drink brand Celsius for our marketing class! Filling out this survey will help us have more accurate data in how we can provide the best outcome for our "brand". This survey will close on, Friday, December 2nd, 2022.





Thank you for taking the time to participate in our survey! For more information, contact: jaslinn@hawaii.edu (808) 989-0611 Tags:

Announcements