TCBES Research Seminar Series: Waterfowl Protection - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series: Waterfowl Protection

Monday, December 5, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Research Seminar Series presents, "Waterfowl migration, protection, and mitigation efforts at the Berkeley Pit, Butte, Montana" with Stella Capoccia, PhD, Department of Biological Sciences, Montana Technological University. Dr. Capoccia is an associate professor in the Department of Biology. Dr. Capoccia’s main research interests focus on human dimensions of wildlife management and the human-animal relationship. Her current research looks at trends in waterfowl migration and helping to develop an up-dated mitigation plan for the Berkeley Pit. Dr. Capoccia and her colleague, Mr. Swant, received the 2018 Wildlife Conservation Award from the Montana Chapter of The Wildlife Society for their work.



Abstract: On November 28, 2016, an unprecedented fall migration event resulted in roughly 60 thousand of Snow Geese and Ross’s Geese landing in the Berkeley Pit. Mine personnel worked around-the-clock for days trying to haze the birds off the water. Other than that event, most of the observed avian activity on the pit averages below 100 birds per day. This stark difference draws questions of why the numbers in 2016 were so high and what could be done to improve practices in the future. This research reports on an on-going investigation to answer those questions and develop advanced protocol for future events. Findings address climate trends, biodiversity, avian biology as they relate to the area, and showcases the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to successful waterfowl and waterbird protection efforts.



The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags: