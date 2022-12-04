TCBES Research Seminar Series: Waterfowl Protection - Event Details
This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES
TCBES Research Seminar Series: Waterfowl Protection
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Research Seminar Series presents, "Waterfowl migration, protection, and mitigation efforts at the Berkeley Pit, Butte, Montana" with Stella Capoccia, PhD, Department of Biological Sciences, Montana Technological University. Dr. Capoccia is an associate professor in the Department of Biology. Dr. Capoccia’s main research interests focus on human dimensions of wildlife management and the human-animal relationship. Her current research looks at trends in waterfowl migration and helping to develop an up-dated mitigation plan for the Berkeley Pit. Dr. Capoccia and her colleague, Mr. Swant, received the 2018 Wildlife Conservation Award from the Montana Chapter of The Wildlife Society for their work.
Abstract: On November 28, 2016, an unprecedented fall migration event resulted in roughly 60 thousand of Snow Geese and Ross’s Geese landing in the Berkeley Pit. Mine personnel worked around-the-clock for days trying to haze the birds off the water. Other than that event, most of the observed avian activity on the pit averages below 100 birds per day. This stark difference draws questions of why the numbers in 2016 were so high and what could be done to improve practices in the future. This research reports on an on-going investigation to answer those questions and develop advanced protocol for future events. Findings address climate trends, biodiversity, avian biology as they relate to the area, and showcases the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to successful waterfowl and waterbird protection efforts.
The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
Tags: TCBES TCBESSeminars Online Only Waterfowl Conservation
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Intensive Study Program in Okinawa: March 11 - 19, 2023
- This year the University of the Ryukyus' intensive study program will be held in partnership with the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST). ...
- Celsius x Hawai'i - Flavor Search
- Aloha Vulcans! We are a group of marketing students conducting a research survey for our "brand extension" based on the energy drink brand Celsius for our marketing class! Filling out [this survey](https://forms. ...
- Board Of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) Open Applications
- Aloha Vulcans, Want to get involved with the campus community? Interested in joining a campus organization? Want to gain experience as a Board member? Looking for leadership experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, **we ...
- Become a SAC Member
- Fall 2022 is comin up fast! Get ready and get pumped up! SAC has many amazing things planned for all you amazing students! But we can't do it all alone, we need more people on the council to help run things smoothly so we can all have a ...
- Apply Today – University Radio Hilo
- University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities. ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for an APIA (Asian & Pacific Islander American) Scholarship for 2023-2024! The APIA and AANAPISI Scholarships are open to Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander & Asian American undergraduate students. ...
- 2023-24 UH Common Scholarship Application Opens October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete the 2023-24 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii. ...
- 2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
- The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2023-24 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete their 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa - To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete the FAFSA by February 1, 2023. ...
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.