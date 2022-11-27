Bullet Journals - Event Details

Bullet Journals Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 1:30pm – 3:30pm Location: SSC W-201 Come craft your own journal and get some helpful tips to end your semester well.



What is it?

-A chance to express your creativity and relax while decorating and designing a journal.

-A bullet journal is an excellent way to stay organized and motivated during the last few weeks of the semester and on to the new year!



When?

Wednesday, November 30th

From 1:30pm-3:30pm



Where?

Student Services Center

Room-W 201



What to bring?

Bring a friend! All supplies will be provided including journals, paints, creative examples, journaling prompts and techniques!





For Disability Accommodations, please contact Leilani at uhhcsout@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7460. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 27, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements