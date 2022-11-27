SAC Alphabet Scavenger Hunt - Event Details

SAC Alphabet Scavenger Hunt

Thursday, December 1, 2022, 9:00am – 6:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Calling all UH Hilo Scavenger Hunters! Join the Student Activities Council in a campus-wide alphabet scavenger hunt and claim your prize while supplies last! Students will be asked to find a word for every letter of the alphabet from various signs and posters around campus.



Meet us at Campus Center Plaza from 9:00am to 10:30am to get the scavenger list and instructions. You'll have the rest of the day to complete the hunt. Once completed, come back from 5:30pm to 6:30pm to turn in your entries and claim your prize!



We hope to see you there!

Special Restrictions: Please note that students are required to show their a UH Hilo Campus ID with any one (1) of the following validations: FA22UHH-CB, FA22UHHSAC. Student can validate their IDs at Lava Landing on normal working days Monday thru Friday from 8:30AM-3:30PM.

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: