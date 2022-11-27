SAC 80's Party - Event Details

SAC 80's Party

Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Join the Student Activities Council for an eventful night with video games, music, dancing and pizza with a '80s theme! Dress up using some aesthetic accessories or go all out with your favorite fit from the 1980s!



Food and refreshments while supplies last! We hope to see you there!

Special Restrictions: Please note that students are required to show their a UH Hilo Campus ID with any one (1) of the following validations: FA22UHH-CB, FA22UHHSAC. Student can validate their IDs at Lava Landing on normal working days Monday thru Friday from 8:30AM-3:30PM.

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: