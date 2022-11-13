Wailau Live: New Beginnings - Event Details

Wailau Live: New Beginnings

Friday, November 18, 2022, 4:00pm – 5:30pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Wailau is a series of themed storytelling events that build connections between members of our campus and wider community that go deeper than the roles we hold and honor our complex, fragile, fascinating and brave selves.



Fall 2022's theme: New Beginnings



As we begin reconnecting and seeing each other in person, Wailau will be staged live in front of an audience on UH Hilo's campus. The theme explores new beginnings - a life change, a fresh start, or a new adventure. Perhaps attending this live event will mark a new beginning!



Meet our brave storytellers and get to know the hosts of this event at hilo.hawaii.edu/wailau/bios/fall-22.php



We hope to see you at CC 301 on Friday, as we embark on New Beginnings.

Special Restrictions: Please RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wailau-live-fall-2022-tickets-445765294997

For more information, contact: jmattos@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7491

