Teach-In: Love, Sex and Reproductive Justice - Event Details

Teach-In: Love, Sex and Reproductive Justice Thursday, December 8, 2022 Location: Library Lanai Please join PHIL 270 Love and Sex in learning more about the philosophies of love, sex, healthy relationships, reproductive justice and more! The teach-in is intended to raise awareness on topics of vital importance in our communities and to promote ways for the campus community to advocate on the platform of reproductive justice. For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7230

