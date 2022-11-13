International Education Week - Announcement Details

International Education Week Celebrate Global Education with UH Hilo from November 14-18, 2022.



Throughout the week celebrations will include an International Food Menu from Sodexo, a Photo Contest from the Center of Global Education and Exchange, International Music on University Radio Hilo (URH), a Book Display of International Authors in the Edwin Mookini Library, and a Japanese Culture Day Event with the Center for Global Education and Exchange. Find out more here For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488



