CSO Funding Committee Second Funding App Period Opens - Announcement Details

CSO Funding Committee Second Funding App Period Opens After further review the CSO funding committee is reopening RISO funding applications for a second round



RISO funding applications will re-open on 11/7/2022 and will close on 11/20/22 at 11:59 pm.



Applications will need to be submitted digitally to uhhcsofc@hawaii.edu or to the attention of the CSO Funding Committee at Campus Center Lava Landing room 203.



Requests should be made for events/functions that will take place during Spring semester 2023.



If a RISO has applied for the first round of funding but has not gotten a funding approval, we encourage you to revise and resubmit your application for a second review. For more information, contact: uhhcsofc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

