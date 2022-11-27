Intensive Study Program in Okinawa: March 11 - 19, 2023 - Announcement Details
Intensive Study Program in Okinawa: March 11 - 19, 2023
This year the University of the Ryukyus' intensive study program will be held in partnership with the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST).
The program will be held in-person, in Okinawa, Japan from March 11 to 19, 2023.
This is a credited (2 credits), 9-day program that provides students with the opportunity to participate in an in-person cultural and study abroad experience centered on the theme of sustainability, with the aim of fostering global leadership to build a regional network for preservation and sustainability of island communities, cultures and environments in the Pacific Island Region.
The program features guest lectures, joint programming with OIST, field trips as well as opportunities for interaction and collaboration with Japanese and international students studying at the University of the Ryukyus.
This program has been crafted to suit the needs of students who have an interest in the sustainability of island regions, Japan/Okinawa or are keen to develop their student leadership skills. It will also serve as a good opportunity to orientate students who may wish to explore possibilities for study abroad in Japan and Asia in future.
The program will provide return airfare, accommodation and ground transportation for students. However, all selected applicants must pay 30,000 JPY ($202.48 USD), in cash only, upon arrival in Okinawa. Fees paid will be used to fund admission to places of interest, cultural activities and field trips.
Please visit the following URL (ged.skr.u-ryukyu.ac.jp/sekaten/en/archives/2425) for information on the credited intensive program; the page carries links to all application details and required forms.
The APPLICATION DEADLINE is November 30, 2022 by 5pm JST.
Please find the application here: ged.skr.u-ryukyu.ac.jp/sekaten/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Intensive-Study-Program-Application-Form.xlsx.
Applicants must also provide a certificate of enrollment from their home institution.
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
