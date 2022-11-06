Photo Contest 2022 - International Education Week - Event Details

Photo Contest 2022 - International Education Week

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Join the International Education Week Photo Contest 2022!



Submit your fun, exciting, adventurous, or studious photos from any of your trip/s. It could be from your vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, or a trip with your exchange/international friends. Submit sightseeing pics, local landmarks, cultural events, campus activities, you and your friends … anything that is representative of your travel or international experience.



Here's how it works:

There are five category themes to inspire your photo submissions:



1. A Different Kind of Season

2. Alive at Night

3. Celebration of Culture

4. Location, Location, Location

5. Live Like a Local





Submit an electronic copy of your photograph in a .jpg/jpeg format in the highest resolution possible to the Google Application Form or via FileDrop being uhhglobe@hawaii.edu as a recipient.

Accompanying the photograph, a short title and a brief, related caption describing your picture, where it was taken, and your experience in relation to it (150 character limit) must be submitted.



Submissions for the Photo Contest will close on November 12th at 4:30 pm (HST). You can submit your photo anytime during this period.

All photo submissions will be posted on Monday, November 14th on UH Hilo Study Abroad social media platforms (Instagram and Facebook) for voting and tallied on Friday, November 19th at 4:30 pm (HST). Winners will be announced on November 23, 2022.



Winners will be chosen by Study Abroad staff members, but the total number of LIKES (across both social media platforms) for each photo will be considered. So promote yourself and ask your followers to LIKE your photos!



If you have a photo you want to share and win the chance to have your photo displayed in the Student Services Center, enter at the link below!

https://forms.gle/4gFcmbkJgQ7k8fzZ6



Photo content must be appropriate – do not submit photos that feature alcohol, any drugs or related paraphernalia, or nudity.



We would like you all to participate in this event!

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

