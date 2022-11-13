A meditator's guide to conquering college. - Event Details

A meditator's guide to conquering college. Thursday, November 17, 2022, 12:30pm – 1:30pm Location: SSC W-201 Mindfullness Workshop. Join us for a meditation class! Learn how introducing mindfulness to your daily routine can help with stress, academic performance, and managing burnout. Discover how to eliminate excess noise and focus on what's most important.



For Disability Accommodations, please contact Leilani at uhhcsout@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7460. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

