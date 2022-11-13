Japanese Culture Appreciation Day - Event Details

Japanese Culture Appreciation Day Thursday, November 17, 2022, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: CC Plaza The Center for Global Education and Exchange (CGEE), and University Radio Hilo (URH) are collaborating to bring you Honua Voyagers Program: Japanese Culture Appreciation Day. The event will be held at Campus Center Plaza on Thursday, November 17h at from 11am - 2pm. There will be food, Japanese green sencha tea, arts and crafts, and music provided by URH. Come socialize and learn about Japanese culture from Uh Hilo's Japanese exchange students! For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 825-0807

