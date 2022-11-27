Crazy Casino Night: Aw, Craps! - Event Details
Crazy Casino Night: Aw, Craps!
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Never got the chance to go to Vegas? Well, you're in luck because the Student Activities Council is bringing the casino to you! Come down to enjoy light refreshments and get a chance to play some classic casino games, including craps, roulette, blackjack, and Texas hold-em-- at no cost to you! And no worries, we'll teach you! Once you're done playing games, you can also turn in chips for a chance at our raffle which will feature small to large raffle prizes. Come on down with your friends for an unforgettable night of fun!
Special Restrictions: This event is drug and alcohol free and open to University of Hawai'i at Hilo students who have paid the Fall 2022 CB (campus based) fee or SAC (Student Activities Council) fee, either of which can be obtained at Lava Landing prior to the event for $28.50 and gives students access to this event and all Student Activities Council run events throughout the semester.
For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: Campus Center SAC recreational
What's also happening?
Announcements
- CSO Funding Committee Second Funding App Period Opens
- After further review the CSO funding committee is reopening RISO funding applications for a second round RISO funding applications will re-open on 11/7/2022 and will close on 11/20/22 at 11:59 pm. ...
- Intensive Study Program in Okinawa: March 11 - 19, 2023
- This year the University of the Ryukyus' intensive study program will be held in partnership with the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST). ...
- Board Of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) Open Applications
- Aloha Vulcans, Want to get involved with the campus community? Interested in joining a campus organization? Want to gain experience as a Board member? Looking for leadership experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, **we ...
- Become a SAC Member
- Fall 2022 is comin up fast! Get ready and get pumped up! SAC has many amazing things planned for all you amazing students! But we can't do it all alone, we need more people on the council to help run things smoothly so we can all have a ...
- Apply Today – University Radio Hilo
- University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities. ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for an APIA (Asian & Pacific Islander American) Scholarship for 2023-2024! The APIA and AANAPISI Scholarships are open to Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander & Asian American undergraduate students. ...
- 2023-24 UH Common Scholarship Application Opens October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete the 2023-24 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii. ...
- 2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
- The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2023-24 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete their 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa - To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete the FAFSA by February 1, 2023. ...
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
