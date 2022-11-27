Crazy Casino Night: Aw, Craps! - Event Details

Crazy Casino Night: Aw, Craps!

Saturday, December 3, 2022, 4:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Never got the chance to go to Vegas? Well, you're in luck because the Student Activities Council is bringing the casino to you! Come down to enjoy light refreshments and get a chance to play some classic casino games, including craps, roulette, blackjack, and Texas hold-em-- at no cost to you! And no worries, we'll teach you! Once you're done playing games, you can also turn in chips for a chance at our raffle which will feature small to large raffle prizes. Come on down with your friends for an unforgettable night of fun!

Special Restrictions: This event is drug and alcohol free and open to University of Hawai'i at Hilo students who have paid the Fall 2022 CB (campus based) fee or SAC (Student Activities Council) fee, either of which can be obtained at Lava Landing prior to the event for $28.50 and gives students access to this event and all Student Activities Council run events throughout the semester.

For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: