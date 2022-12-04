Oh Hell Week with UHHSA - Event Details

Oh Hell Week with UHHSA Monday, December 5, 2022, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Aloha Vulcans,



As we are approaching the end of the semester, you know what that means!



Oh Hell Week is back and you’re not gonna want to miss it! On December 5th to December 8th, we will be giving out school supplies, fun promotional items and free food catered from Asami’s Kitchen, KTA Bakery, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell.



Keep an eye out for our Instagram @uhhsa and fliers around campus!



Mahalo nui loa and we hope to see you there! Special Restrictions: Must show UH Hilo Student ID validated for Fall 2022. (FA22UHHDCO) For more information, contact: uhhsa5@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of December 4, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements