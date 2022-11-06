Write & Relax - Event Details

Write & Relax

Monday, November 7, 2022, 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Take a break and get creative! Stop by the Campus Center Plaza and write some literary work such as poetry, short stories, and songs! You can also enjoy some coffee and tea while sitting and enjoying relaxing music provided by University Radio Hilo (URH) DJ's! Plus, this is a great time to submit you art or literary work to the Kanilehua magazine!

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo or Hawaii CC student.

For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371

