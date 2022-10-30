Haunted House - Event Details

Haunted House Monday, October 31, 2022, 12:30pm – 8:30pm Location: Edwin Mookini Library Edwin H. Mookini Library Presents Haunted House. Edwin Mookini Library Third Floor Room LRC-323 For more information, contact: gfernand@hawaii.edu

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 30, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements