TCBES Research Seminar Series: Stewardship of Coral Reefs - Event Details
This event is being held online. Password: TCBES
TCBES Research Seminar Series: Stewardship of Coral Reefs
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Program Research Seminar Series presents, "Think Global, Act Local: Stewardship of Coral Reefs Facing Multiple Coastal Stressors" with Lillian J. Tuttle Raz, PhD, Hawai'i Cooperative Fishery Research Unit, Assistant Unit Leader, & UH Hilo Adjunct Assistant Professor of Marine Science.
Abstract: Local management action that addresses human-caused coastal stressors can restore and preserve the ability of coral reefs to function as critical habitats for fisheries species while mitigating the effects of climate change. However, effective decision making for reef resilience is not easy – it relies on a complex understanding of biological interactions, conditions, and tipping points associated with ecosystem health and decline. My research quantifies the ecological effects of coastal pollutants and invasive species, thus informing ecosystem-based management tools. This work crosses spatial and ecological scales to address different components of fish life-history: from measuring microscopic interactions between larval fish and their fluid environment, to tracking population demographics on coral patch reefs, to identifying regional and global thresholds for water quality that support fish habitat. I use observational and manipulative experiments in the field and lab, combined with evidence synthesis, to investigate the behavioral and physiological mechanisms by which species interact with each other and their rapidly changing environments. This combination of approaches can then be used to measure, predict, and mitigate the effects of local stressors on tropical fisheries and coral-reef ecosystems.
The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
