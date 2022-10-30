Critical Language Scholarship: Information Session - Event Details

Critical Language Scholarship: Information Session Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 10:00am Location: CoBE 101 Come to CoBE room 101 on November 1st at 10am to learn more about the Critical Language Scholarship. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 30, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements