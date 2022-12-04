Cookies & Cram - Event Details

Cookies & Cram

Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301

Are you stressing about Final Exams and Papers? Stop by Campus Center Room 301! Hohonu editors have partnered with other campus groups to help you with your papers. Whether you need a proofread or haven’t even started and need help brainstorming ideas, we are here to help! Plus, all who check in and receive help from a tutor or editor will be entered to win a giveaway. The first place prize is a pair of Sony noise canceling headphones! Even if you have all your papers out of the way, we will still have a great study area available to be productive, munch on some snacks and baked goods from 808 Sweet Shack, as well as get some much needed caffeine or tea!

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student.

For more information, contact: bospom@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7371

