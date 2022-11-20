Mahalo From UHHSA - Event Details

Mahalo From UHHSA

Monday, November 21, 2022, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



Come and join your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) for free food and fellowship! This event will have free pumpkin, custard and apple pies along with vanilla ice cream and Thanksgiving themed bentos. Come meet and talk story with your UHHSA Student Leaders to learn more about our current initiatives and projects and most importantly, how you can get involved.



Feel free to stop by! We'll see you there!

Special Restrictions: Must bring your UH Hilo student ID validated for Fall 2022.

For more information, contact: uhhsavp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

