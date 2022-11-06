Pet Some Goats & Drink Some Floats - Event Details

Pet Some Goats & Drink Some Floats

Saturday, November 12, 2022, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Hale ʻIkena Mailboxes

Join the Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology UH Hilo chapter on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM to pet some goats at the Honomu Goat Dairy! After petting these furry little friends, we'll head over to Kozmic Cones for some delicious ice cream floats. Please fill out and submit this form as soon as possible: forms.gle/dtDkVnwctzEn6dTE9. Spots are limited to the first 13 students who sign up. As a reminder, please meet in front of the Hale ʻIkena mailboxes and bring personal money if you would like to purchase items from the dairy store.

Special Restrictions: Please bring your student ID to confirm your attendance.

For more information, contact: pasco8@hawaii.edu (808) 785-3253

