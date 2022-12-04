BOMB Study Sack - Event Details

BOMB Study Sack

Monday, December 5, 2022, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) and its programs will be handing out Study Sacks. Contained within are some snacks and study supplies to help you get through finals week. Within a wonderful BOMB branded lunch bag we have packets of tea and instant coffee for any and all late night cram sessions. To fuel all that studying we have included a cereal bar and fruit snacks. Then to actually help you study we have packed you some post-it notes and index cards.



We might have also maybe might have possibly slipped in some promotional materials like monogramed pens and a hat and some applications, you know if you wanted to join our program.

Special Restrictions: Please show your Campus ID Card with Fall 2023 validations to receive your items.

For more information, contact: ethanntp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7816

