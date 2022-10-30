UH Hilo Advising Spooktacular - Event Details

UH Hilo Advising Spooktacular

Monday, October 31, 2022, 9:00am – 12:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Meet with faculty and learn about spring courses and programs!

Meet with your advisors, figure out your spring classes, Trick or Treat, and compete in the costume contest!

There will be: candy, a raffle, a student costume contest, and more!

There will be prizes for the best costumes in the following categories: scariest, most creative, most sustainable, best overall.

The Grand Prize is a $50 Target gift card.



(Honoring the rich diversity of our campus and respecting all of the components that contribute to that diversity (culture, gender, identity, etc.), we ask that all participants be mindful in their costume choices out of respect for all individuals within our campus 'ohana. )

For more information, contact: bitter@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7095

