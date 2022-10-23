United Nations Day - Event Details

United Nations Day Friday, October 28, 2022, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai Celebrate United Nations Day at UH Hilo! With students from about 40 different countries at UH Hilo, international students enrich campus life and enhance the educational experience for all students. This event features informational displays, a parade of nations, and special performances. Sponsored by International Student Services and the International Student Association. Free and open to the public. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

