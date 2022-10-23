English Brown Bag with Comics Creator Christopher Caravalho - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: COMICS

English Brown Bag with Comics Creator Christopher Caravalho Friday, October 28, 2022, 11:00am – 12:00pm Location: Zoom In this English Department Brown Bag lecture, Honolulu-based comics creator Christopher Kaʻili Caravalho will discuss his art and narrative techniques. Caravalho is the founder of the local comics company Mana Comics. He writes and illustrates comics about local superheroes and legendary figures of Hawaiʻi. His titles include "‘Aumākua #1 Guardians of Hawaiʻi", “Mana Double Feature,” and “Sistah Shark”.



This event is free and open to the UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC communities. For more information, contact: mollegaa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7226

