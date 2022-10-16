Restoration of Shuri Castle in Okinawa : Public Symposium - Event Details

Restoration of Shuri Castle in Okinawa : Public Symposium Saturday, October 22, 2022, 2:00pm – 4:00pm Location: University of Hawaii at Hilo, UCB 100 The Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu and the Center for Okinawan Studies at the University of Hawaii at Manoa are pleased to invite you to attend a symposium on the restoration of Shuri Castle in Okinawa: "Shuri Castle: History, Digital Reconstruction and Public Memory of a World Heritage Site".



The event will be held on Saturday, October 22 from 2:00-4:00pm at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, UCB 100.



The speakers will be Dr. Rei Kawakami, from the Graduate School of Information and Technology, Tokyo Institute of Technology and Dr. Masato Ishida, Director, Center for Okinawan Studies, University of Hawaii at Manoa. (Please see the invitation flyer below for more information.)



Please RSVP using this link. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488



