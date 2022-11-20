Nuclear Connections Across Oceania - Event Details

Nuclear Connections Across Oceania

Friday, November 25, 2022, 8:00am – 4:30pm

Nuclear Connections Across Oceania: Coming Together to Address Nuclear Imperialism, Nuclear

Colonialism, and Their Material Consequences



Registration is now open for our free, hybrid conference Nuclear Connections Across Oceania: Coming Together to Address Nuclear Imperialism, Nuclear Colonialism and Their Material Consequences taking place 25 and 26 November 2022 (NZDT), which is the 24 and 25 of November in Hawai'i.





Climate change and the current war in Ukraine have brought nuclear issues back into public awareness–approximately eleven years since the last time nuclear issues filled news headlines with the onset of Tokyo Electric Power Company’s (TEPCO’s) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, and forty years since the first Te Hui Oranga o te Moana nui a Kiwa (reciprocal conferences where Māori and Pacific Nuclear Free and Independent Pacific [NFIP] activists gathered to address the consequences of nuclear imperialism and nuclear colonialism in the Pacific).





Nuclear Connections Across Oceania will be held in a hybrid format online via Zoom and livestream, in person at St. Margaret’s College, University of Otago, Ōtepoti Dunedin, and in person at regional hubs.





As mentioned, the conference will be on Thursday and Friday (HST). Each day will run from 10:00am to 4:30pm (HST). You can register to attend one of the days or both.





Register (all tickets are free)



www.eventbrite.com/e/nuclear-connections-across-oceania-tickets-439389424597





Find out more about our program, speakers and COVID-19 Policy via the registration link or our conference webpage.

nuclear-connections.mailchimpsites.com/





We are looking forward to seeing some of you in person or online this November!





This event is supported by the Department of Political Science at UH Hilo.

Registration required

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nuclear-connections-across-oceania-tickets-439389424597

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

