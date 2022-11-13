Critical Language Scholarship Program - Event Details

Critical Language Scholarship Program Tuesday, November 15, 2022 We are delighted to announce that the application for the U.S. Department of State’s 2023 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program is now open! We welcome students to apply now to study a critical language next summer on a fully funded overseas or virtual language program.



The application is available online at: clscholarship.org/apply



Applications are due Tuesday, November 15, 2022, by 8:00 PM ET/5 PM PT. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 13, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements