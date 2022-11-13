TCBES Research Seminar Series: Carbon in Marine Sediments - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series: Carbon in Marine Sediments

Monday, November 14, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Research Seminar Series presents, "Managing and protecting carbon stored in marine sediments: A challenge for marine conservation" with Dr. Trisha Atwood, Associate Professor of Watershed Sciences and the Ecology Center, Utah State University.



Abstract: Marine sediments are one of the most expansive and critical carbon (C) reservoirs on the planet. Although less than 1% of the gross production on Earth ends up on the seafloor, organic C buried in the sediments of the ocean can remain there for thousands to millions of years if left undisturbed. However, anthropogenic drivers of ecosystem change have made the once semi-permanent C stocks in marine sediments vulnerable to remineralization, a process that could undermine our fight against future climate change. My seminar will focus on my lab groups’ contributions to the growing urgency of managing and protecting carbon stored in marine sediments. Here, I will discuss our current understanding of the magnitude of carbon stored in ocean sediments, some unexpected major drivers of change in marine carbon stocks, and a unique conservation framework that yields benefits for biodiversity, food provision, and carbon storage, simultaneously.





The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

