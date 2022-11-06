UH Hilo TCBES - SOE MAT 2+1 pathway Information Session - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TEACH

UH Hilo TCBES - SOE MAT 2+1 pathway Information Session

Thursday, November 10, 2022, 2:30pm – 3:30pm

Location: UCB 312

Are you interested in a fruitful career as a middle or high school science teacher? The UH Hilo School of Education (SOE) Masters in Teaching (MAT) and Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science (TCBES) programs have designed a 2+1 pathway for TCBES students and TCBES alumni to earn eligibility for State of Hawai'i licensure to teach middle or high school students. The 2+1 Pathway involves first obtaining a UH Hilo TCBES MS degree (30-36 credits), then applying to the UH Hilo SOE MAT program by March to attain secondary licensure education (3 semesters) and become eligible to teach middle or high school science in Hawai'i with the possibility of other US states.



Join us to learn more about the UH Hilo School of Education application requirements and process, potential funding options to obtain the secondary teacher licensure, and post-degree career options and related salaries. If you are curious about becoming a State of Hawai'i certified middle school or high school science teacher, please consider attending this workshop.



Presented by: Colby McNaugton, UH Hilo SOE Field Experience Coordinator and Instructor, and Diane Barrett, UH Hilo SOE Professor and Secondary Education Advisor.



The session will be both in-person and over zoom.



Please RSVP to Colby McNaughton ckearns@hawaii.edu and let her know if you will be attending in-person or via Zoom.

For more information, contact: estier@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

