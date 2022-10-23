Pre-Pharmacy Club Mock Interviews - Event Details

Pre-Pharmacy Club Mock Interviews Monday, October 24, 2022, 5:00pm Location: Campus Center 301 The officers of the Pre-Pharmacy Club will be hosting Mock Interviews in person at CC 301 @ 5 pm. The officers will be interviewing students who are interested and will give feedback accordingly. This is a great, Free opportunity for those who plan to apply to DKICP early and those who want to improve their interviewing skills. This is highly encouraged for those who want to practice their interviewing skills.



Open to all and any majors!





If you are interested, fill out this (forms.gle/Em1bY57w29i1ueER7)





Email us or direct message us on instagram @uhhiloprepharm For more information, contact: prepharm@hawaii.edu

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 23, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements