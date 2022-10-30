Kumukahi Health and Wellness Screeenings - Event Details

Kumukahi Health and Wellness Screeenings Monday, October 31, 2022, 12:00pm – 4:00pm Location: CC-306 Free & confidential on-campus STI Testing by Kumukahi Health & Wellness. Every last Monday of the Month 12pm-4pm in CC-306. Condoms, Lube, Dental Dams available. Tests for HIV, Syphilis, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Hep-C and info on PrEP & PEP.



For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

