Let's Work It Out Workshop Series: Empathy - Event Details

Let's Work It Out Workshop Series: Empathy

Friday, October 21, 2022, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Center Room 301

In honor of International Conflict Resolution Day, the public is invited to the free workshop “Empathy: The ‘Path’ to Understanding Another’s Point of View.” The in-person event is Friday, October 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at UH Hilo Campus Center Room 301. A reception with pupu begins at 4:30 p.m. Parking is free on campus after 4 p.m.





The evening begins with a “Meet A Stranger Every Day” talk-story with Rotarian Alan Okinaka.





The workshop presenter is Jo Hittner, PhD, a current mediator at Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center and a retired professor and licensed psychologist.





"Empathy is needed more than ever in times of high conflict and low morale," says Hittner. "In today’s contentious society, we are seeing a refocus on communication and kindness. If these social skills are so necessary, how do we develop them or fine-tune them?"





In this interactive session, let's explore the relationship between empathy and compassion, sympathy and active listening, and their effects in everyday life. Discover the benefits of empathy that are found in current research as well practice exercises to further hone your empathy skills.





This event is the seventh in the “Kakou: Let’s Work It Out!” workshop series, co-hosted by the County of Hawai‘i Mayor’s Office, County of Hawai‘i Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center, Rotary Club of South Hilo, Rotary Club of Hilo, Rotary Club of Hilo Bay, UH Hilo Political Science, and UH Hilo International Student Services & Intercultural Education Office.

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

