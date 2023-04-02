Ke Kalahea Pizza with the Press - Event Details

Ke Kalahea Pizza with the Press Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center 202C Ke Kalahea presents our monthly Pizza with the Press!



Join Ke Kalahea, the Student-Run News Publication of UH Hilo, and enjoy pizza with the press! You will receive a free April Issue served fresh off the press & pizza! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

